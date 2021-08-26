North Charleston Fire Department responds to structure fire at club

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) on Thursday responding to an afternoon structure fire at Generation X Cabaret on Cross County Road.

The call came in around 1:36 p.m., according to Charleston County Dispatch. As of 2:12 p.m., NCFD said that Cross County Road from Ashley Phosphate to Generation X was blocked with a fire hose as crews work to get the fire under control.

The scene was cleared as of 2:40 p.m.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

