One dead following housefire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of a fatal Friday night structure fire on the 2200 block of Crosby Avenue.

Charleston County Dispatch lists the time of the initial call as 9:50 p.m. The scene remained active as of 11:15 p.m.

NCFD said that the first firefighters on scene reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.

They learned that someone may still be inside, and initiated a fire attack and search. One person was located inside the home. Upon being removed from the home, the person was turned over to Charleston County EMS, but could not be resuscitated, according to NCFD.

Four other residents were displaced by the fire.







The Saint Andrews Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department, Charleston County EMS, Charleston County Rescue Squad, and North Charleston Police Department also responded to the scene.

News 2 has crews at the scene and is working to learn more.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

