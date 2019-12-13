North Charleston Fire Department working large fire on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is responding to a large structure fire on Dorchester Road.

Crews responded around 1:30 p.m. near I-26.

The North Charleston Police Department has advised that the area of Dorchester Rd near I-26 is blocked. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

(Videos provided by Grant Mishoe)

NCPD also asked nearby residents to “shelter in place due to heavy amounts of smoke.”

Photo: NCFD

