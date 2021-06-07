North Charleston Fourth of July fireworks returns for 2021

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston on Monday announced the return of the Fourth of July fireworks show in 2021.

2020’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 4 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Riverfront Park. There will be a fireworks show and music by DJ Natty Heavy. Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Guests can attend for free, and are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, food, and drinks. No grills are allowed in the park during the festival.

Guests are NOT permitted to bring sparklers or outside fireworks.