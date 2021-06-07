North Charleston Fourth of July fireworks returns for 2021

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston on Monday announced the return of the Fourth of July fireworks show in 2021.

2020’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 4 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Riverfront Park. There will be a fireworks show and music by DJ Natty Heavy. Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Guests can attend for free, and are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, food, and drinks. No grills are allowed in the park during the festival.

Guests are NOT permitted to bring sparklers or outside fireworks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!