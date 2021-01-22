North Charleston, Georgetown Walmarts administering COVID-19 vaccinations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Walmart on Friday announced that select stores in South Carolina are providing COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible parties.

The Walmart Supercenter at 4920 Centre Point Drive in North Charleston and the Walmart Supercenter at 1310 N Fraser St in Georgetown are administering the vaccine by appointment for individuals in the 1a group, as designated by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Patients should bring insurance cards (both medical and pharmacy if they are different) and a valid ID.

For uninsured customers, “Walmart will submit for reimbursement for the administration of the vaccine under the Provider Relief Fund. Walmart will not bill you for the vaccine, any portion of the administration fee, or anything else associated with the COVID-19 vaccine.”

