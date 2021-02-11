North Charleston High School guidance director suspended for changing students’ grades

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC State Board of Education (SCDE) has suspended the educator certificate of a North Charleston High School staff member after she admitted to changing the grades of multiple students.

According to the report, Krystal Campbell-Jones was serving as the Guidance Director at North Charleston High School in May of 2020 when the Charleston County School District (CCSD) “received a report of possible grade discrepancies among the school’s top three graduating seniors.”

Upon investigation, CCSD found that although grades are finalized on May 20, “two of the top three seniors had a history of grade changes after the final date,” and that those changes were made by Campbell-Jones.

Campbell-Jones “admitted to making the invalid changes”, and said that “the same three students had always neem the top three in their class, and she felt they should still be the top three.”

She was placed on administrative leave and later resigned.

Her educator certificate has been suspended until February 8, 2023 and she will be required to complete an SCDE-approved ethics course before being reinstated.