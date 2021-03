CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston High School Men’s Basketball coach Christopher Brown on Tuesday announced his resignation after six years with the team.

North Charleston High School Men’s Basketball Coach, @coachbrownnchs has told me that he has officially submitted his letter of resignation.



Brown has spent the last 6 years as the cougars head coach. @NChasAthletics | @WCBD — Jasmine McKoy (@jasmineamckoy) March 3, 2021

Brown confirmed the information to News 2 and is expected to release a statement on his resignation.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.