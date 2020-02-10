North Charleston High School principal asks for more flexibility when it comes to discipline

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston principal is pushing for a new pilot program to address discipline in schools.

The Charleston County School Board on Monday voted to allow more flexibility to how discipline is handled at North Charleston High School.

During the meeting, school board members asked several questions about what those changes would entail.

Priscilla Jeffery said she wanted to make sure out of school suspensions are kept to a minimum. She said her concern is kids can get behind if they are not at least in the school building.

However, board members said if Principal Henry Darby needs to make some changes to better run the school, they support him.

The vote passed unanimously.

The school administration will work up a detailed list of changes soon.

Darby was out of state for training, so assistant principal Nathaniel Pearson was at the meeting and said 90-95% of the students do the right thing, but this flexibility is needed.

“Yeah, we’re happy to get that change. It’s really going to help out the school and the students in the long run,” said Pearson.

Pearson said they will be working on that detailed plan immediately.