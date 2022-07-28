NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston held a retirement ceremony for North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) K9 Nero during a Thursday night City Council meeting.

Since joining NCPD in 2016, Nero has participated in countless arrests, drug detections and seizures, and search and rescue missions.

During his retirement ceremony, he received a standing salute from all of City Council and those in attendance at the meeting.

He will spend his retirement with his handler, NCPD Officer Bishop.