North Charleston hosting Veterans Day ceremony

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston will honor Lowcountry Veterans on Wednesday, November 11 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., veterans and their families will be recognized by Mayor Keith Summey, the North Charleston City Council, and retired US Marine Corps Lt. Colonel Frederick Whittle.

Veterans will also be gifted “a specially designed commemorative coin.”

Pre-registration is required, as social distancing will be observed. Those in attendance are required to wear face coverings, and hand sanitizer will be provided.

To register, email cdambaugh@northcharleston.org or call (843) 745-1028.