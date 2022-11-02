NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston has once again been selected by the Department of Defense and the Veterans Day National Committee as a Regional Site for Veterans Day. It is the only site in South Carolina to receive the honor for 12 years in a row.

On Friday, the city will host a ceremony to honor over 500 veterans who are expected to be in attendance at the event.

The ceremony will feature trailblazer Major General Marcia Anderson (ret.) as the keynote speaker.

General Anderson was the first African American Brigadier General to serve as the Deputy Commanding General of the Army’s Human Resources Command and the first African American female Major General in the Army, Army Reserve, or Active Army.

Her decorations include several military service awards such as the Army Distinguished Service Medal and Parachutists Bade, as well as recently being inducted into the 2021 Army Hall of Fame.

The event will take place at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.