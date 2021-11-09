North Charleston leaders to host annual Veterans Day tribute

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston will host a special Tribute to Veterans at Felix C. Davis Community Center in Park Circle.

The ceremony will run from 10:30 a.m. until noon and will feature Lt. Col. Clebe McClary, USMC (ret.). City leaders invite veterans as well as the public to join Mayor Keith Summey and the city council in this special tribute.

McClary, known as an American hero, will serve as the keynote speaker. There will also be presentations by the North Charleston Police Department Honor Guard, North Charleston Recreation Department, and special remarks given by Mayor Summey.

Felix C. Davin Community Center is located at 4800 Park Circle in North Charleston.

Social distancing and face coverings are strongly recommended.