North Charleston lottery winner to use prize money for grandchildren’s college fund

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A lucky North Charleston lottery player is using some of his prize money to pay for his grandchildren’s education.

After winning $250,000 on a $10 ‘Queen of Hearts’ ticket, which he purchased at a Lil Cricket on Dorchester Road, he decided to open a college fund for his grandchildren.

“Their parents are very excited,” he told state lottery officials. “It’s being used for good purposes, the same way the lottery proceeds are used to benefit students here in South Carolina.”

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery say the winner overcame odds of 1 in 936,000 to win $250,000 in the Queen of Hearts game.

The Lil Cricket store received a commission of $2,500 for selling the winning ticket.