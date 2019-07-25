North Charleston man charged with 6 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 33-year-old North Charleston man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Daniel Mark Tamietti was arrested Wednesday on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

An investigation revealed Tamietti possessed multiple files of child pornography.

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department, Homeland Security Investigators and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted with the execution of the search warrant and arrest.

Tamietti is charged with six counts of 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He faces up to 10-years imprisonment on each count.