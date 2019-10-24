North Charleston man in custody after threatening a deputy with a weapon

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A North Charleston man has been booked into the Dorchester County L.C Knight Detention center after threatening a deputy with a weapon.

Early this morning, a civil process server approached the home of 60-year old David DuBois.

Officials say that DuBois had made threatening remarks and refused to come to the door.

Shortly after this, a deputy responded to the scene.

Once again the process server went to the door with the deputy where they were lunged at by DuBois, swinging a machete at them before he retreated into his home.

Backup was immediately called to the Archdale Forest Apartment Complex where the man was living.

Police used several methods to get him out of his home including 3 levels of tear gas and a stun grenade.

After five hours, he was taken into custody. No injuries were recorded.

DuBois now has pending charges against him.