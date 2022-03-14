NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston man is $75,000 richer after winning big on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The man purchased the ticket for $3 at Joes Kwik Mart in North Charleston. The convenience store received a $750 commission for selling the winning ticket.

It was the last top prize in the Crossword Multiplier game. The odds of purchasing the lucky ticket were one in 600,000.

According to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man plans to use the funds to start his own business.