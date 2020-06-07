North Charleston march brings hope of change to protesters

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – For a week straight, protesters around the lowcountry have been marching, chanting and speaking out for what they believe in and Saturday was no different.

At least 100 people participated in North Charleston’s ‘Say Their Names’ rally.

Protesters started the event by marching from the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Mall Drive to city hall where they then heard from speakers who encouraged participants to keep fighting.

“Every protest, every rally is one step closer to what we’re hoping for and that’s complete change. “Equal justice for all,” said Aaron Hicks, a community leader in North Charleston.

Pastor Thomas Dixon organized the rally to remember all African Americans who lost their lives too early, including one close to home, Walter Scott.

Scott was killed by former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager in 2015.

Scott was unarmed.

“After Walter Scott, we went back to more or less business as usual here,” said Pastor Thomas Dixon. “And because of that, there was no systemic change.”

The family of Walter Scott encouraged and attended the protest.

Dixon believes change will come, but says people must stay vocal, involved, and keep this momentum going.

“We can still move forward to end systemic racism that causes over-aggressive policing and has cost the lives of black bodies for centuries now in America,” said Dixon. “We can end that.”