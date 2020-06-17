North Charleston Mayor in quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is quarantining at home after a potential exposure to COVID-19.

In a video message posted to the city’s official Facebook page, Mayor Summey said the spouse of an employee tested positive for the virus. “Those that are in that inner office are being tested as I have, as my wife has.”

Because of that, he is in quarantine out of an abundance of caution and will be working from home until he receives the results of the test.

“This is an example of what we’re trying to say to everyone in the general public. Be safe, be as precautious as you can,” he said. “There are still going to be instances that arise that we’re going to have to deal with.”

Mayor Summey said the city had already limited access to the building because of the pandemic.