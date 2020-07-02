North Charleston Mayor issues emergency proclamation requiring face coverings

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey issued Emergency Proclamation 2020-03, requiring the wearing of face coverings in public places.

By order of the proclamation, citizens are required to wear face coverings “while entering or inside any retail restaurant, office ,or other business location” and “while entering or inside any City or County Government building or facility.”

Exceptions outlined in the proclamation are as follows:

In outdoor or unenclosed areas where six-foot social distancing can be maintained;

For those who cannot wear a face covering for medical reasons;

For children under five years old, provided that adults accompanying children age two to five shall use reasonable efforts to cause those children to wear Face Coverings where six-foot social distancing is not possible or observed;

For patrons of restaurants or similar locations while seated and dining or drinking, or while standing and maintaining a six-foot social distance;

In private offices;

In settings where it is not practical or feasible to use a face covering;

For public safety employees when it is not practical to wear a face covering.

Businesses and organizations that “fail to attempt to enforce” to requirements will receive a Uniform Ordinance Summons. Repercussions for individuals will be somewhat different, with the ordinance not being “enforced criminally against individual persons, but if a worker, customer, or patron of a business or organization fails and refuses, without good cause or good excuse, to leave immediately upon being ordered or requested to do so by the person in possession of the property or his agent or representative, such person may be charged with a violation of S.C. Code § 16-11-620 (Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request).”

The Proclamation goes into effect at Noon on Friday, July 3, and lasts “until the Governor or Mayor rescind the general declaration of emergency related to COVID-19, unless sooner specifically terminated by City Council.”