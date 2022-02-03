North Charleston Mayor issues letter to CCSD over its “treatment of students”

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey has sent a letter to the Charleston County School District and Interim Superintendent Donald Kennedy expressing his concerns over the district’s “treatment of North Charleston’s students.”

In the letter to CCSD, Summey said the school district receives approximately more than 21% of its property tax revenue from properties located within the city of North Charleston.

“However, North Charleston’s schools and students are treated as second best. Many of our school facilities are in shambles, enjoying few of the upgrades seen at schools in our neighboring municipalities. The city, its citizens, and its businesses bear the brunt of financially supporting CCSD, all while being short-changed,” said Summey in the letter.

Summey said North Charleston schools are among some of the most underperforming and struggling schools in the district.

“For example, two of the city’s feeder patterns perform so poorly as to be included as part of the “Reimagine Schools” proposal that CCSD is considering. This is alarming in two regards,” said Mayor Summey. “First, it is alarming that two North Charleston school zones are performing poorly enough to require drastic retooling. Second, incredibly CCSD solicited no meaningful city input when developing this proposal.”

He goes on to say, “It is commonly accepted that community change is impossible without community involvement. Yet without community input there can be no community involvement. CCSD’s “decide and dictate from Headquarters” approach to North Charleston is, sadly, not confined to the Reimagine Schools proposal.”

Mayor Summey said parents and elected officials in North Charleston have been complaining about CCSD’s mindset for years.