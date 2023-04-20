NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five men hoping to become the next mayor of North Charleston met Thursday night to discuss their visions for the future of the city.

John Singletary, Teddie Pryor, Brandon Trollinger, Jesse Williams, and Russell Coletti spoke at an event hosted by the Racial Justice Network.

The men answered questions from moderators about why they believe they are they best replacement for current Mayor Keith Summey, who has held the position for decades.

When asked about the biggest problems facing the city, some common themes emerged: community services, education, protecting children, curbing gun violence, and improving quality of life.

“I want to be able to bring you the services necessary to make this a great place to live, work, and play,” Singletary said. He said he would do a forensic audit and a needs analysis on his first day in office.

Bringing more opportunities to the city’s youth was top of mind for Pryor, who said he would focus on making sure that “youth are more involved.” He said that would mean creating more afterschool programs so kids have somewhere to go and a place to learn.

Kids were also on the mind of Trollinger, who said that gun violence was the most obvious issue in the community. “I want to give our youth an opportunity to live,” he said.

Williams pointed out that housing affordability is a major concern in North Charleston, which has recently seen major increases in development.

Livability was also a major concern for Coletti, who said that many people in the area are suffering from issues beyond their control. One problem he plans to address as mayor is the noise issue for residents who live along Interstate 26.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and longtime city councilwoman Rhonda Jerome were invited, but were not in attendance.