North Charleston Mercedes-Benz plant selected as only domestic facility to manufacture new eSprinter vans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mercedes Benz Vans, LLC has selected Charleston County as one of three locations worldwide for the building of their next generation eSprinter vans.

Production of the vans, which are being manufactured in North Charleston as well as Düsseldorf and Ludwigsfelde Germany, is expected to begin in 2023.

The North Charleston facility is currently the only facility producing the vans in the United States.

As part of the project, Mercedes-Benz is investing $59 million in their Electric Versatility Platform.

Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC President & CEO Arnhelm Mittelbach, said that “the next generation eSprinter will support a sustainable future for the company and the environment, and we look forward to this investment in our Charleston team and facility.” He went on to thank “the state of South Carolina and Charleston County” for their support “in the development of [the] facility and [the] team.”

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said that “the eSprinter will revolutionize the commercial vehicle industry, and our workforce stands ready and capable to meet the demand.”

The project is expected to create many new jobs in the community. Click here for more information.