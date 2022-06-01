NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several community organizations in North Charleston will hold an event to promote gun safety awareness Thursday.

The event is to celebrate the end of the school year and the start of gun violence awareness month. Those hosting the event include the North Charleston Youth Resistance Inc., Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc., and the North Charleston Police Department.

There will be jump castles, food, snow cones, music, and more. Organizers hope that free events like this one, which they plan to hold throughout the summer, will keep children active and engaged over the summer while promoting peace and unity.

The event is being held at 8755 Fairwinds Drive from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.