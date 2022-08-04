NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the new school year approaching, law enforcement spent the day in North Charleston learning how to respond to school shootings.

The special training, which took place at Dunstan Elementary School, included several scenarios about what could happen during a potential school shooting and how emergency crews would respond to those situations.

“Active shooter training changes year to year,” said Deputy Chief Ken Hagge with the North Charleston Police Department. “Subject matter experts view the incidents that happen throughout the year and then they change tactics.”

Officers discussed recent scenarios that have occurred across the country and focused on the importance of responding immediately.

The teams worked on Rescue Task Force (RTF) training, which is when police officers escort fire crews in to render aid to victims.

Officers are also trained for a scenario of a shooter in the building that had to be taken out – they learned how to get rescue crews in quickly to treat the victims.

“You have to have that plan … these types of situations, your blood pressure is up, everything’s going,” said Hagge.

School resource officers are important to keeping schools and students safe. Charleston County has at least two SROs in all high schools, and at least one in all middle schools – elementary schools do not all have an SRO, but they do have two teams of three SROs each who patrol those 15-16 elementary schools.

They plan to eventually get an SRO into every school within the district.

North Charleston officials say they regularly undergo different training scenarios throughout the year.