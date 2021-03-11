North Charleston officers to participate in food drive on Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department will participate in a food drive on Thursday, in coordination with Latino community leaders.

According to the City of North Charleston, the food drive will take place at New Covenant Church at Stall and Ashley Phosphate Roads beginning at 10:00 a.m.

It’s happening in conjunction with face mask distribution happening at the Felix Davis Community Center, Northwoods Community Center and North Charleston Athletics Center.

City leaders say 25,000 high-quality face masks were donated to the city by a Massachusetts-based manufacturer and will be distributed to the community throughout the day on Thursday until supplies are depleted.