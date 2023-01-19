NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More development is on the horizon in North Charleston.

With the highly anticipated Topgolf grand opening on Friday in North Charleston, News 2 found out what else residents and visitors can expect in the future.

“North Charleston is growing; it’s the center of the Lowcountry. It’s a real hub and we think it’s the epicenter of the state’s economy,” said Ryan Johnson, the Public Information Officer for the City of North Charleston.

According to Johnson, North Charleston continues to lead the state in retail sales, raking in $8.2 billion in 2021 alone.

A new interchange in the works along I-26, between US 78 and Ashley Phosphate Road is expected to bring even more business to the city.

“What that will allow is, it opens up Ingleside Boulevard and the Ingleside development for more businesses to employ the citizens of North Charleston and the greater Lowcountry area,” Johnson explained.

According to a public notice from the Army Corp of Engineers, a “town center type mixed use development” is proposed for that area as well.

The project, submitted by Weber USA Corporation, would include affordable housing, restaurants, retail, and office space, according to the notice.

Plans listed in the notice show 850 multi-family units, 390 hotel rooms, a parking garage and more than 580,000 square feet dedicated to retail and restaurant use.

According to Johnson, the city is planning to construct a 400-acre park near the interchange too.

Meanwhile, Reynolds Avenue is a hot spot for redevelopment, according to officials.

“If you look at Reynolds Avenue, nearly every storefront on Reynolds Avenue has been touched and is seeing redevelopment,” Johnson said.

News 2 spoke also spoke with Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Government on growth in North Charleston.

“We see a lot of growth coming up through the neck area, kind of redevelopment in kind of the older section of North Charleston, around the old navy hospital,” said Kathryn Basha, BCDCOG’s Planning Director.

Johnson said leaders want to see higher density along transit corridors, specifically on Rivers Avenue.