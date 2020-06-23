North Charleston officials moving forward with Police Evaluation Research Committee

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Civil rights groups and community members have been calling for a racial bias audit of the North Charleston Police Department. City council is now taking steps towards that goal.

“If you’ve got nothing to hide; take a look at it,” says Councilman Bob King.

King says that he and the other councilmembers discussed hiring the Police Academy to conduct an audit a few months ago. However, they decided not to move forward at the time.

We agreed at that time, all of us, not to move forward with it because we feel like Chief Burgess has done a good job with our department. He has corrected a lot of things that were happening before. I think he doesn’t put up with any foolishness, and any racial bias or anything like that, he will take care of,” says King.

The topic sparked around the community after a video surfaced last month showing a North Charleston Police officer exert what some are calling excessive force. Chief Reggie Burgess addressed the matter and has been urging council to approve an assessment of his department.

The conversation between council, the department, and the community continued tonight after some expressed concern with the original plan of hiring the Police Academy. City council believes it’s best to take a look at multiple organizations before making a decision.

“We will up with a proposal for the public to look at, and it will go out for bids to several companies, and we’ll move forward with it. We’ll make transparent as we possibly can and I think we have the community behind us to do it,” says King.

