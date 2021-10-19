North Charleston Opportunity Center receives federal grant for minority businesses

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) has awarded a grant to the Minority Business Development Initiative, which will be run out of The Opportunity Center in North Charleston.

The $711,000 grant will be matched with $180,000 in local investment, according to a press release.

Through the grant, women and minority business owners will have “access to resources necessary for starting and growing a small business.” The grant is also meant to expand “the commerce landscape in the Lowcountry to traditionally underserved entrepreneurs.”

Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development, Alejandra Castillo, explained that the grant is “designed to help local, minority-owned businesses rebound from the pandemic, create new, higher paying jobs and workforce development, and build a more resilient regional economy.”

The City of North Charleston and the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments have endorsed the project.