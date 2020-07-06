North Charleston organization receives $2.5K grant for STEM education

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, The Society for Science and the Public announced that they are providing Marie’s Kids in North Charleston a $2,500 grant to support science education.

Marie’s Kids describes their mission as “to introduce students to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) through interactions with their social and physical environment and provide pathways for their continued education and personal development.”

The grassroots organization uses theme-based, culturally engaging curriculum to engage elementary aged kids in science. The program includes “local field trips and hands-on experiences…with topics such as ‘Music as Math’ and ‘The Biomechanics of Sports.'”

Participants are “income-eligible, elementary-aged students of color in the Tri-County area.”

Marie’s Kids will use the money to fund field trips and buy “long-term use items, such as science kits and sporting goods.”

The funds are part of the $75,000 being given to community-based Science, Technology Engineering, and Math (STEM) organizations nationwide through the STEM Action Grant Program.