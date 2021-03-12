North Charleston passes resolution in support of beach parking bill S.40

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston this week passed a resolution supporting a bill that would allow beach parking along state highways.

It comes amid numerous attempts to prevent or restrict public parking on state-owned highways on barrier islands, which the city says has a negative impact on its citizens.

North Charleston city leaders say both Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms “continued to restrict access to public beaches and waters to citizens of North Charleston and the state of South Carolina,” according to the resolution.

They believe public beach and water access with accessible parking is an important part of the quality of life for all citizens in North Charleston and South Carolina.

Senate Bill S.40 would amend the South Carolina Code of Laws and prohibit all state municipalities from establishing or altering parking facility on any state highway facility without prior approval from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The bill would also require that parking on all state highway facilities on barrier islands remain free.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and city council approved the resolution during a council meeting on Thursday.

Leaders say the measure would “guarantee reasonable parking and access to public beaches and waters,” which would “mutually benefit the citizens and businesses of the respective municipalities, North Charleston and the citizens of South Carolina.”