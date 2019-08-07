North Charleston PD investigating early morning stabbing

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning stabbing in North Charleston.

According to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department, officers were dispatched to Ingleside and Norwalk around 6:00 a.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing in the area.

Once at the scene, police officers located and treated a victim for a laceration to the abdomen and left arm.

In the report, the victim stated that he was coming from I-26/Ashley Phosphate turning on Northside when the vehicle in front of him stopped. He said two males got out – one possibly white and the other black – and ran up to the car.

The victim claimed they punched him and then stabbed him through the window before he drove away.