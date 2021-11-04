North Charleston PD: One dead after road rage shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Thursday evening road rage incident that escalated to a fatal shooting.

NCPD has blocked off a portion of East Montegue Avenue from McDowell Avenue to the CVS on Berkman Road as they gather evidence.

At least seven NCPD vehicles were in the area shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Traffic is being rerouted away from the scene, which investigators have taped off to the public.

According to NCPD, the shooter was detained.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.