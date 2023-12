NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is issuing road closures in North Charleston following the coastal storm in the Lowcountry.

Officers have closed the following roads due to flooding.

Rivers Ave. in both directions at Melbourne

Meeting St. at Spruill Ave.

South Blvd. at Buist and Oakwood at Buist

One lane of Virginia Ave. is passable in both directions.