North Charleston PD looking to question person about gas station armed robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are looking to question an individual about a gas station armed robbery.

It happened at the Speedway gas station on Ashley Phosphate Road last Wednesday just before 11:00 p.m.

Survellience photos, provided by the North Charleston Police Department, show the individual wearing black shoes, pants, and hooded sweatshirt with a dark colored face mask.

Police say the individual is wanted for questioning in the case.

Anyone with information about this person or the crime should call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.