NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – North Charleston Police leaders say their force currently has a substantial shortage of officers. In an effort to address the shortage, Thursday the department previewed their One Stop Shop hiring event being held this weekend.

“Every day that I’ve spent as a police officer,” North Charleston police chief Reggie Burgess said, “especially in the community I grew up in, I believe I’m making a difference.”

The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is searching for difference makers.

“We’re looking for anybody and everybody that is willing to put on this blue and put their lives before others.”

NCPD currently has 26 officer openings and is looking to fill those positions at this weekend’s One Stop Shop hiring event.

“This is just kind of a first step to provide more innovative ways to our applicants that want to be in the profession,” NCPD’s recruitment manager Chiquanna Giles said. “An opportunity to, you know, just pretty much one stop shop. Get everything done at once.”

At the start of the event, NCPD will require applicants to provide personal documents.

“We will need a copy of your driver’s license,” Giles said, “copy of your social security card, birth certificate, high school diploma and credit history.”

Then, candidates will be put to the test.

“We will take you to do your physical agility test,” Giles said, “and then the written test; the Police Officer Selection Test. The physical agility test, you have to complete that within two minutes and six seconds, and the Police Officer Selection Test is timed.”

Burgess says the department is looking for applicants from all walks of life to join their staff.

“We need to have more officers out here,” he said. “We need to have young officers like you guys. We need to have a very diverse force, so that we can actually work in communities and relate to the communities a whole lot better.”

The One Stop Shop hiring event will be held at the North Charleston City Hall on Saturday, August 27th and Sunday, August 28th, starting at 8:00 a.m.

A flyer for the One Stop Shop hiring event can be found below: