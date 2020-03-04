North Charleston PD searching for home invasion suspect

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection to two home invasions.

The North Charleston Police Department says 21-year-old Erykah Priscilla Winfield is wanted for home invasions that happened on December 12th on Dorchester Road and Stall Road.

She is described as a black male, 5’4”, 212 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding Winfield’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Russ with the North Charleston Police Department, or anonymously contact the NCPD Tip Line at 843-607-2076.