NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are seeking community help in searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

North Charleston Police are searching for Donneria Lilliston who was last seen Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

She is described to be 5’11” in height, weight 140 pounds with black hair, in braids, and brown eyes.

Police say she was seen last wearing a black hoodie, carrying blankets and a backpack.

Those who locate her are asked to contact Sergeant Pardue at (843) 740-5894 or (843) 922-1113.