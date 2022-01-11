North Charleston PD searching for missing 16-year-old girl, last seen New Year’s Eve

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities are looking for Angel Scott (16) who is described to be 5’6″ in height, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes.

Police say that Scott was last seen by her mother on December 31 – Scott was reported missing through Berkeley County but is connected to North Charleston.

Those who know her whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Tiffani Crider (843) 708-5840.