NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Nathaly Vazquez area.

NCPD says that Vazquez lives in North Charleston and was last seen wearing a white shirt with designs and black pants.

She is described to be 5’1″ in height, weighing 125 pounds, with brown eyes and auburn hair.

If she is located, please call NCPD at (843) 740-2852.