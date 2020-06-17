North Charleston PD to discuss calls for racial bias audit on Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston city leaders plan to discuss calls for a racial bias audit on Wednesday.

City officials say they were forming a five-member committee to review the department’s practices.

It stems from a video which civil rights leaders say shows officers using excessive force.

In the video, an officer can be seen placing a man named Joshua Lewis in handcuffs and forcing him against a wall at the Country Inn & Suites on May 9th.

Investigators reviewed “all available video” and conducted interviews with all officers involved, and came to the conclusion that “the officer acted inconsistently with departmental policy.”

Two other officers involved were also determined to have acted inconsistently with departmental policy, after additional body camera footage was reviewed.

The Police Evaluation Research Committee will meet at 5:00 p.m.