CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested a man in connection to a 2020 murder.

Jermaine Bunch Jr. (26) was arrested with the help of US Marshals on charges of murder, attempted murder (x3), and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bunch is accused of shooting four people near Highway 78 and Shipley Street on December 21, 2020. One of the victims died.

