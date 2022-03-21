NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday arrested a man in connection to a January 8 murder at a Dorchester Road gas station.

According to NCPD, Hilliard Turner Jr. was identified as a suspect and a warrant was put out for his arrest.

On Monday, he was located driving near the Citadel Mall and arrested by NCPD and U.S. Marshals.

Turner is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Turner had previously been arrested on January 8 on one charge of possession of a weapon by a person unlawful. He was subsequently released on a $25,000 bond.