NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday announced the arrest of Jaylin Williams (18) in connection to a Saturday shooting at Chatham Place apartments.

According to NCPD, two people were shot, one of whom died.

Investigators learned that Williams was there when the shooting took place and “removed items of evidentiary value.”

He was charged with accessory after the fact of murder and booked into the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.