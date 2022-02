NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested two men in connection to a fatal May shooting at a North Charleston nightclub.

Edmound Franklin Jr. (31) and Joseph Jenkins (28) were arrested for a May 19, 2021 murder at Vibez Restaurant and Lounge.

Franklin was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the violent crime and Jenkins was charged with murder.

A third person, Syqoune Moody, was charged with murder on January 13.