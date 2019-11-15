North Charleston police arrest Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank on Dorchester Road has been taken into custody.

Tyrone Ladson

Chief Deputy Thomas Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of 49-year-old Tyrone Ladson on Friday.

Police say Ladson was seen on surveillance video entering the bank just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and pass a note to the teller demanding money.

Ladson turned himself in to North Charleston Police the next day where he was served with arrest warrants for entering a financial institution with the intent to steal and armed robbery.

