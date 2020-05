NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess is in self-quarantine with family after being potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Officials with the City of North Charleston say Chief Burgess may have been exposed to the coronavirus while attending a funeral over the weekend.

The city said Chief Burgess’ decision to self-quarantine was “out of an abundance of caution.”

Operations for the North Charleston Police Department remain unchanged.