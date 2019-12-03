North Charleston Police Department Cops Athletic Program to host first ever Winter Spelling Bee

Courtesy of: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department’s Cops Athletic Program (NCPD CAP) will host its inaugural Winter Spelling Bee at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The event will be held at the Park Circle Community Center in North Charleston.

NCPD anticipates 31 students representing eight local middle schools in the competition. The schools include:

                Palmetto Scholars Academy

                Military Magnet

                Rivers Oaks Middle School

                School of the Arts

                Morningside Middle School

                Northwoods Middle School

                Jerry Zucker Middle School

                Deer Park Middle School

NCPD CAP was founded in 2014 by Chief Burgess and serves approximately 4,000 Lowcountry youth each year, according to NCPD.

The program has hosted many successful Summer Spelling Bees and hopes to continue the tradition in the winter.

For more information, NCPD encourages those interested to contact NCPD CAP coordinators

PFC Bonnie Williams

bwilliams@northcharleston.org

843-822-1081

PFC Angela Wilcome

wilcomea@northcharleston.org

843-822-1088

