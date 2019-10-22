North Charleston Police Department went full pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

They painted a couple of their cruisers pink with the words “Join the Fight” on the side and the word “Hope” on the hood.

The North Charleston Police have been doing different things in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The department has been selling Chief Burgess “Real Chiefs Wear Pink” shirts throughout the month and hosted a “Take a Bite Out of Cancer” event where both EVO Pizzeria and Southern Roots Park Circle had a portion of dinner bills go towards Chief Reggie Burgess’s fundraiser for Making Strides of Charleston.

Courtesy: NCPD

Courtesy: NCPD