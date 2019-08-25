North Charleston police have solved several homicides and shootings in recent weeks

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the North Charleston Police Department, four homicides and three shootings have all been solved in a matter of two weeks.

The police say they have been working diligently to solve cases quickly and accurately.

The cases that were solved included: the recent homicides on Stall Road, Carner Avenue, and at Northwoods Mall. Also, the shooting on on Hunters Ridge on August 24 and the Wal-Mart shooting this past month were also solved.

The department says their recent success is all thanks to a hardworking team that wants to get justice for families as well as the community, who they say played a big role in solving many of the cases.