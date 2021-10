NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Monday evening shooting that left one man hospitalized.

According to NCPD, officers were called to Palmetto Commerce Boulevard around 5:23 p.m.

A man reported that someone pulled up next to him while he was driving and shot him.

The victim was taken to the hospital. No further information on his condition was immediately available.

